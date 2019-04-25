Final Season of ‘Wahlburgers’ Begins May 15 on A&E

A&E Network will premiere the tenth and final season of Wahlburgers beginning May 15. 44 Blue Productions produces the unscripted show, about brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg as they balance family and their rapidly growing restaurant business

Their burger chain, Wahlburgers, began with one location in Hingham, Mass., and now has 30 across the nation. According to A&E, “this season celebrates the success the Wahlberg brothers have worked so hard for, as they embark on a new frontier across the pond. Mark and Paul make their way to Germany, where they continue to work with the military to open restaurants in U.S. bases around the world. Matriarch Alma gets her own moment to shine when she is interviewed by a national morning show about her life as a mother of famous sons. Meanwhile, Donnie is under massive pressure to deliver on his promise to open his own Wahlburgers location in his hometown of St. Charles, Ill.”

The series wraps with what the network calls the brothers’ biggest challenge, as they fulfill Alma’s dream of opening a restaurant in the Wahlberg hometown of Dorchester, Mass.

“We are so appreciative to the Wahlberg family for opening up their hearts and lives to the A&E viewers over the years,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming, A&E Network. “We are so excited for the fans to see what the brothers have been cooking up for the final season.”

Wahlburgers is produced for A&E Network by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, in association with Closest to the Hole Productions, Leverage Entertainment and Donnie D Productions. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Donnie Wahlberg are executive producers. Executive producers for 44 Blue Productions are Rasha Drachkovitch, David Hale and Sara Quick. Exec producer for A&E is Devon Graham Hammonds.

“It has been a true pleasure to bring the Wahlberg family into the homes of our viewers over the last nine seasons,” said Drachkovitch. “The goal in making Wahlburgers was to not only entertain, but also to remind people about the power of family and the joy a little laughter can bring to tough situations. With this final season, our hope is that everyone takes a bit of Donnie, Mark, Paul and Alma along with them.”