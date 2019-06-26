Final Season of ‘Orange is the New Black’ on Netflix July 26

The seventh and final season of Orange Is the New Black premieres on Netflix July 26. Jenji Kohan created the show, about a privileged New York woman who is sent to prison. It debuted in 2013.

The cast includes Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Jason Biggs and Natasha Lyonne.

Netflix says of the final season, “The ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.”

Piper Kerman wrote the book the show is adapted from.