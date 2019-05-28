Final Season of ‘Jessica Jones’ on Netflix June 14

The final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones premieres on Netflix June 14. It is the third season and it has 13 episodes, all available on premiere day.

Krysten Ritter plays Jones and Melissa Rosenberg is executive producer and showrunner.

Season three sees Jessica cross paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, and she and Trish, played by Rachael Tayler, must repair their fractured relationship and take him down. “A devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both,” teased Netflix.

Jeph Loeb executive produces Marvel’s Jessica Jones on behalf of Marvel.

Marvel Television produces the series in association with ABC Studios.

Season three cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Eka Darville, Benjamin Walker, Jeremy Bobb, Rebecca DeMornay and Sarita Choudhury.