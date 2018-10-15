Final Season of 'House of Cards' on Netflix Nov. 2

The sixth and final season of House of Cards begins on Netflix Friday, Nov. 2. Robin Wright returns as Claire Underwood, the U.S. president. Joining her in the cast are Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

The cast also includes Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer and Derek Cecil.

Kevin Spacey had played the conniving politician, and president, Frank Underwood. Wright plays his wife. In November, Netflix cut ties with Spacey amidst allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Spacey was an executive producer on the show as well.

Melissa James Gibson and Frank Pugliese are showrunners. They are also executive producers, along with Wright, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Dana Brunetti, Eric Roth, Michael Dobbs and Andrew Davies.

Beau Willimon created House of Cards, which is produced by Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital.