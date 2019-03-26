Final Season of ‘Elementary’ on CBS May 23

The seventh and final season of Elementary arrives on CBS May 23. Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson’s (Lucy Liu) new careers as consultants for Scotland Yard are disrupted by news that a member of their inner circle has been gravely wounded in the U.S.

Rob Doherty, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Jason Tracey, Robert Hewitt Wolfe and Robert Goodman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

New action-adventure series Blood & Treasure starts May 21, after the season finale of NCIS. The serialized drama stars Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas as a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief, respectively, who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Blood & Treasure moves into its regular time slot a week later, beginning at 10 p.m. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic, Howard T. Owens and Michael Dinner (episode 1 only) are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content.

Season two of Alan Cumming drama Instinct begins June 16. NYPD consultant Dylan Reinhart (played by Cumming) is reinstated after being put on leave, just in time to join his partner, detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic), on their new case, the “Sleeping Beauty Killer.”

Instinct is based on a novel by James Patterson. Michael Rauch, Marc Webb, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Patterson, Bill Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Cumming are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.