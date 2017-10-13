Final Season of ‘Longmire’ Starts on Netflix November 17

The sixth, and final, season of western drama Longmire starts up on Netflix November 17. Netflix announced the news with a trailer.

The show originally ran on A&E, which aired three seasons of the Warner Horizon Television series. After it was canceled in 2014, Netflix picked it up.

Season four started on the streaming service in November 2014 and season five in September 2016.

Based on novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire depicts a sheriff in Wyoming whose jurisdiction is adjacent to a Native American reservation.

Robert Taylor plays the sheriff, Walt Longmire. Other cast includes Katee Sackhoff, Lou Diamond Phillips and Cassidy Freeman.