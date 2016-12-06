Final Season of ‘The Leftovers’ Debuts on HBO in April

The third and final season of The Leftovers starts on HBO in April. The season will feature eight episodes.

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, the drama depicts life on earth after 140 million people inexplicably vanished from the planet. The season three cast includes Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman and Kevin Carroll.

Lindelof is the showrunner. Filmed on location in Texas and Australia, season three is executive produced by Lindelof, Perrotta, Mimi Leder, Tom Spezialy, Gene Kelly, Peter Berg and Sarah Aubrey.

The Leftovers is produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television.