Final Run of ‘Andi Mack’ on Disney Channel Starting June 21

Andi Mack is back on Disney Channel Friday, June 21, with new episodes every Friday until the series finale July 26. Two episodes air July 26.

The show follows a pair of teens in middle school. It reached three seasons.

"Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all,” said Terri Minsky, creator and executive producer. “We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words 'I'm gay.' But the best part of making Andi Mack was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them."

Michelle Manning executive produces alongside Minsky. The series is produced by Horizon Productions, and films in Salt Lake City.

"Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born Andi Mack,” said Gary Marsh, president, Disney Channel. “We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series."

Peyton Elizabeth Lee plays Andi Mack. Lilan Bowden plays Rebecca "Bex" Mack, Lauren Tom portrays Celia Mack, Joshua Rush is Cyrus Goodman and Sofia Wylie plays Buffy Driscoll.