Final Run of ‘The Leftovers’ Starts on HBO April 16

The third and final season of The Leftovers premieres on HBO April 16 and will feature eight episodes. Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta created the series, about life on Earth after 2% of the world’s population suddenly disappeared.

The final season finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together, says HBO, “as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.”

The Leftovers is produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television. Exec producers are Perrotta, who wrote the novel the series is based on, Lindelof, Mimi Leder, Tom Spezialy, Gene Kelly, Peter Berg and Sarah Aubrey.

Lindelof is the showrunner.

The cast includes Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Kevin Carroll and Christopher Eccleston.