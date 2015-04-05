Final Four Shatters Cable Record

The 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues to set records.

Saturday's national semifinal game between Kentucky and Wisconsin -- where the Badgers ended the Wildcats' quest for a perfect season -- shattered the cable TV record for college basketball, averaging 22.6 million viewers.

The game, which aired across TBS, TNT and truTV, bested the previous record (Kentucky's win over Wisconsin in last year's Final Four) by 39% and was the most-viewed Final Four game in 19 years. The early game between Duke and Michigan State averaged 15.3 million viewers, up 31% from last year's first game and the most-viewed in that time slot in 10 years.

The two games combined for the most-watched Final Four on any network in 19 years, spiking 35% from last year with 18.9 million viewers.

Since the advertising spots were sold the same across the three networks, Turner did not provide a ratings breakdown for the individual networks.

Duke and Wisconsin will face off Monday night in the National Championship Game on CBS.