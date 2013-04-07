Final Four Draws 15.7M Viewers; Up 4% Over 2012

Saturday's Final Four action, which featured a pair of close games, averaged 15.7 million total viewers for CBS, up 3% from last year and the most since 2005, based on Nielsen fast nationals.

The early game between Wichita State and Louisville drew 14.47 million viewers, up 4% over the first game last year. The second contest between Syracuse and Michigan was up 3% from 2012 with 17.1 million viewers.

With one game to go, the 2013 Tournament has averaged 10.17 million viewers, up 10% over last year and the most since 2005. The National Championship is set for Monday night on CBS between Louisville and Michigan.