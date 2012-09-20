Final Emmy Presenters Announced

The final batch of Emmy presenters were announced Thursday.

Added to the show are: Aziz Ansari, Kathy Bates, Steve Buscemi, Stephen Colbert, Kat Dennings, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Levy, Seth MacFarlane, Hayden Panettiere, Matthew Perry, James Van Der Beek and Damon Wayans Jr.

They join previously announced presenters Andre Braugher, Connie Britton, Louis C.K., Jon Cryer, Claire Danes, Jeremy Davies, Zooey Deschanel, Giancarlo Esposito, Tina Fey, Michael J. Fox, Ricky Gervais, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jon Hamm, Ron Howard, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Liu, Julianna Margulies, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Jim Parsons Martha Plimpton, Amy Poehler, Kiefer Sutherland, Emily Van Camp and Kerry Washington.

The 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 23 from Los Angeles and air on ABC live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.