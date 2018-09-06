Final ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ Episodes Start on CNN Sept. 23

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will premiere its final episodes on CNN starting Sunday, Sept. 23. That episode will visit Kenya, and feature W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN’s United Shades of America.

Host Bourdain committed suicide June 8. He was 61. Filming for season 12 had been in progress at the time. Besides Kenya, there are episodes set in Indonesia, West Texas, Spain and New York City’s Lower East Side, plus two specials.

“We believed early on that Parts Unknown would be an exceptional series with an incomparable host and stellar production team,” said Amy Entelis, executive VP, talent and content development, CNN Worldwide. “We are grateful to have collaborated with such an incredibly talented friend and colleague whose prolific body of work and extraordinary personality touched so many.”

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is produced by Zero Point Zero Production, with executive producers Chris Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig and Bourdain.

One special will explore how Bourdain altered the world of food, travel and culture. The other will look into Bourdain’s relationship with his crew.