FilmStruck Launches Podcast

FilmStruck, the Turner-owned SVOD service for film aficionados launched last December, has launched a bi-weekly podcast, with director Darren Aronofsky (mother!) as its first guest.



The FilmStruck Podcast is hosted and produced by FilmStruck’s Alicia Malone. Each episode is comprised of two segments – a section with staff and programmers to discuss what’s on the service, and an interview with an artist from the film industry.



The first episode includes a long-form interview Aronofsky about fan reaction to his latest film and the films that inspire him.



The FilmStruck Podcast is distributed via the Turner Podcast Network and is available for download via Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio and Tune In Radio. Here’s an excerpt:

FilmStruck Podcast #1



The Turner Podcast Network also runs podcasts from CNN, Bleacher Report, TruTV, TNT, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, and reaches an average monthly audience of over 7.2 million unique users and 11.7 million downloads, the company said.



