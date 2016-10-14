FilmOn Gets Roku Channel

FilmOn TV (FOTV) has struck a deal for its first channel on Roku, the online streaming service said Friday.

FOTV is probably best known in broadcast and cable circles for the high-profile campaign to get access to TV channels via a compulsory license waged by FilmOn X, a separate company but connected through tech licensing agreements.

Owners of Roku streaming players, sticks and TVs will be able to stream content from FOTV's OTT app, both live and on demand. The on demand content is free, as is most of the live programming.

The FOTV app is available on iOS and Android devices and is on phones, tablets and SmartTVs from Lenovo.

"The FOTV Channel brings the lean-back TV experience to Roku users,” said FOTV Media Networks CEO Alki David in a statement. “It extends the potential reach of our ad supported programming—hundreds of channels across sports, news, movies, music and more-- to millions of devices."

It is the latest "mainstreaming" move for FOTV, the company points out after its recent initial public offering (IPO).