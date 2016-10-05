Roku Streamlines Publishing Platform

Lowering some technical barriers associated with the onboarding process, Roku has launched a new publishing platform that enables content partners to offer content on its OTT platform without requiring them to create individual apps.

Rather than building an app, partners for Roku’s new Direct Publisher solution now have the option to provide Roku a branded, content feed that can be published on the Roku platform using a web editor, Bill Shapiro, director of product management for the Roku OS, explained.

That tool also gives partners the ability to control how their OTT channels are programmed on the Roku platform. Shapiro estimates that the streamlined approach enables partners to start publishing on Roku’s platform in as little as a week.

Roku isn’t the only online platform that’s trying to make it easier for partners to get on board. Opera TV, for example, is trying to accelerate and simplify the process for its platform in the form of a new certification program (subscription required) for an HTML5-powered apps ecosystem for smart TVs, Blu-ray players and TiVo DVRs.

