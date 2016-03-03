FilmOn Adds MMA Fan Channel

Online video platform FilmOn is looking to punch up—and kick up—its lineup with the addition of a 24/7 mixed martial arts (MMA) fan channel.

According to the company, MMA Now TV, which launches March 3, will include live, original content from UFC 196's Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Holly Holm, Miesha Tate and others. McGregor v. Diaz and Holm v. Tate are on the UFC 196 main card March 5.

The channel is the creation of Kim Hurwitz, chief content officer; Carl Dawson, chief marketing officer, and MMA “insider” David Kano, who will host many of its shows, according to FilmOn.

Content will include documentaries, reality and talk shows, and live events including UFC 196 open workouts, interviews, weigh-ins and post fight press conferences. There will be an option for VR 360 access as well.

FilmOn CEO Alki David says he has been a fan of MMA for a decade and saw it as an opportunity to serve the sport's "true fans."