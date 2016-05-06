FilmOn Adds Kids Reading Channel

Online video platform FilmOn TV is adding a new channel to FilmOn.com's children's section.

The company said it is teaming up with iRead2Know founder Nancy Hahn to stream the Chidren's Reading Channel.

It is just the latest addition to the FilmOn platform, which the company says has already added close to 50 channels in 2016 alone.

“We are all about positive change at FilmOn and studies show that engaging children in reading is the surest way to effect social change in the world,” said FilmOn TV Networks CEO Alki David in a statement.

FilmOn has 800 free channels plus premium cable offerings.