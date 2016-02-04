FilmOn Adds Buzz60 Channels

Online video distributor FilmOn said Thursday it has partnered with Zazoom Media Group to add new short-form content to its streaming TV platform.

FilmOn said it will be adding ten linear streams from Zazoom's Buzz60. They are Buzz60 Sports, Buzz60 Entertainment, Buzz60 Viral, Buzz60 Weird, Buzz60 Animals, Buzz60 News, Buzz60 Lifestyle, Buzz60 Travel, Buzz60 Science/Tech and Buzz60 Latino.

According to FilmOn, Buzz60 channels generated over half a billion views in 2015. The streams join almost 1,000 other free channels.

“The last three months have been a time of major growth at FilmOn and we are very excited to have a new partnership with ZMG’s Buzz60 to further propel our footprint,” said Kim Hurwitz, FilmOn chief content officer.

FilmOn said just two weeks ago that it had signed a deal to buy CinemaNow from Regent Equity Partners. That followed the announcement that it was adding 29 episodes of Om Nom Stories, the Web series about the life of the candy-munching star of the hit mobile game "Cut the Rope" from game developer ZeptoLab.