Film ‘Mank’ Starts on Netflix Dec. 4

The film Mank, about an alcoholic screenwriter in 1930s Hollywood, premieres on Netflix Dec. 4. The movie had a theatrical release as well, starting Nov. 13.

Mank is about Herman J. Mankiewicz, who wrote the screenplay for the 1941 Orson Welles film Citizen Kane.

David Fincher directed Mank. His late father, Jack Fincher, wrote the screenplay. David Fincher’s films include The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network and Fight Club.

Gary Oldman plays Mankiewicz. Amanda Seyfried portrays Marion Davis, William Randolph Hearst’s mistress. Charles Dance plays Hearst and Tom Burke plays Welles.