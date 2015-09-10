Fili-Krushel Departs NBCUniversal

Pat Fili-Krushel, NBCUniversal executive VP, is departing the company. In March, Andrew Lack, who ran NBC’s news division from 1993-2001, came back to be chairman of NBC News and MSNBC, with Fili-Krushel, the former chairman of the news group, moving into a “new corporate role” on CEO Steve Burke’s executive team, according to Burke.

Fili-Krushel oversaw all of NBC News’ properties, and took fallout from the scandal involving former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, who was suspended and then reassigned after numerous misrepresentations were found in his reporting.