Fight Now TV to Launch May 24

Fight Now TV, a new 24-hour combat sports channel will be launching on May 24.

The

first-ever network devoted entirely to combat sports, will feature

coverage of MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, kickboxing and other combat sporting

events, as well as themed original programming. The channel is part of

Cablevision's iO Sports and Entertainment Pak, servicing New York, New

Jersey and Connecticut.

MMA legend Randy Couture has signed on to be a spokesperson and analyst for the new channel.

"Combat

sports events happen 52 weeks a year. There is no off season in the

fight game; so whether it's mixed martial arts, boxing, grappling or

kickboxing contests you are into, we offer it all on one dedicated

channel," said co-founder and GM Mike Garrow.

Along with Garrow, the new network is founded by Cal Miller and Romen Podzyhun.