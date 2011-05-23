Fight Now TV to Launch May 24
Fight Now TV, a new 24-hour combat sports channel will be launching on May 24.
The
first-ever network devoted entirely to combat sports, will feature
coverage of MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, kickboxing and other combat sporting
events, as well as themed original programming. The channel is part of
Cablevision's iO Sports and Entertainment Pak, servicing New York, New
Jersey and Connecticut.
MMA legend Randy Couture has signed on to be a spokesperson and analyst for the new channel.
"Combat
sports events happen 52 weeks a year. There is no off season in the
fight game; so whether it's mixed martial arts, boxing, grappling or
kickboxing contests you are into, we offer it all on one dedicated
channel," said co-founder and GM Mike Garrow.
Along with Garrow, the new network is founded by Cal Miller and Romen Podzyhun.
