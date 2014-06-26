Fight Network, FNTSY Gain First U.S. Berths with Cablevision

After gaining linear traction north of the border, Anthem Media Group has secured initial U.S. carriage for its Fight Network and FNTSY Sports Network services via an affiliate pact with Cablevision.

Fight Network, a 24/7 service dedicated to combat sports, and FNTSY Sports Network, the first channel dedicated to fantasy sports, are now available as part of the sports package proffered by the pre-eminent distributor in the New York DMA. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fight Network, which is available in Canada and 30 other nations, is now available on the MSO’s channel 464, while FNTSY is positioned on channel 147 to subscribers of Cablevision’s Optimum Sports & Entertainment Pak.

