Fifth Season Will Be Last For HBO's 'Big Love'

There's only so much love left for premium television's favorite polygamist family. HBO announced Thursday that the fifth season of Big Love, set to debut on Jan. 16, will be its final look at the Henrickson clan.

"It

has been an honor and pleasure to work with series creators Mark V.

Olsen and Will Scheffer on this unique and provocative series, and I'm

happy that they will be able to bring the story to its close the way

they always envisioned," noted Michael Lombardo, president of HBO

programming in a statement. "We look forward with great anticipation to

collaborating with Mark and Will on their next venture."

"When we created Big Love

in 2002, we had a strong conception of the journey the Henrickson

family would make over the course of the series, of the story we had to

tell," noted Olsen and Scheffer. "While we were in the writers' room

this year shaping our fifth season, we discovered that we were

approaching the culmination of that story."



