Fifth Season of ‘The Originals’ Will Be Its Last

The CW drama The Originals will begin shooting its fifth, and final, season next week. The show is a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, following vampire/werewolf hybrid Klaus and the Mikaelson family to New Orleans.

“It’s both a gift and a burden to be able to control the ending of a series,” Julie Plec, executive producer of the show, wrote on Twitter. “Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has to come.”

Tweeting from @JuliePlec, she encouraged fans of The Originals to celebrate the series, and mourn its demise, together at Comic-Con. “Celebrate with us, cry with us, visit with us, watch us next spring when we air,” she wrote.

