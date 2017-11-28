Fifth Season of ‘Drunk History’ Starts on Comedy Central Jan. 23

Drunk History is back for season five on Comedy Central starting Tuesday, Jan. 23. There are seven episodes in the new season.



Guest stars for the new season include Jack Black, Rob Corddry, Kat Dennings, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Hanks, David Harbour, Vanessa Hudgens, Seth Rogen, Weird Al Yankovic and Johnny Knoxville.



During the premiere episode, Tiffany Haddish narrates museum curator Rose Valland's (Busy Philipps) risky quest to save Europe's masterpieces from the Nazis; Paget Brewster slurs her way through the story of Deborah Sampson (Evan Rachel Wood), the first woman to take a bullet for America during the Revolutionary War; and Amber Ruffin recalls the bravery of "The Angel of the Battlefield," Clara Barton (Mandy Moore), who founded the American Red Cross with the help of surgeon James Dunn (Alexander Skarsgård) and Abraham Lincoln (Jack McBrayer).



Created for television by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History is produced by Central Productions and executive produced by Waters and Konner, along with Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke. Ian Friedman and Daniel Wolfberg are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.



The third season of Another Period starts Jan. 23 on Comedy Central too, after Drunk History.



