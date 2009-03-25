‘Fifth Grader' Cleared in 80% of U.S.

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader has been cleared in 95 markets, representing 80% of the U.S. The show has been sold in 29 of the top 30 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas and San Francisco.

Groups clearing the show include Tribune, Fox, Sinclair, Cox, McKinnon and Local TV.

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, which has aired on Fox since 2007, is hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy. The half-hour strip will premiere in broadcast syndication next fall.

The show is produced by Mark Burnett Productions in association with Zoo Productions. Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and John Stevens are executive producers