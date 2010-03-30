‘Fifth Grader' Back in Attendance For Second Season

An all new season of syndicated game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader will

air on Twentieth Television in fall 2010, the company announced Tuesday (March

30). The half-hour strip is sold in each

of the top 15 markets and 80% of the country.

Fifth Grader will

also return to CMT and will air in primetime on MyNetworkTV, where it will be

paired Tuesday nights with the syndicated version of Don't Forget the Lyrics.

The show's first season featured NASCAR drivers, Dallas

Cowboys cheerleaders, WWE wrestlers and other entertainers who had their

grade-school level knowledge tested.

This past week the show earned a 1.5 household rating. On the season, it is ranks ahead of shows like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Deal Or No Deal and Family Feud among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and behind Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy in those demos.

The show is executive produced by Mark Burnett and hosted by

comedian Jeff Foxworthy.