FIFA, Sony Unveil 3D World Cup Slate

FIFA

and Sony have set the 3Dbroadcast schedule for the upcoming 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The tournament's opening game, between South Africa and Mexico on June 11, is the first

game selected for 3D broadcast.

3D filming will occur at five of the 10 World Cup stadiums: Soccer City

and Ellis Park in Johannesburg as well as the

stadiums in Durban, Cape

Town and Port Elizabeth. A total of 25 matches will be filmed in 3D

including the July 11 final in Johannesburg

as well as the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the third-place match July

10. The United States June 18 match

against Slovenia

will be broadcast in 3D.

"The 3D feed from these 25 matches will be made available

for broadcast on 3D channels, which can be enjoyed by consumers on their

3D-compatible TV sets in the comfort of their home, almost as if they were in

football stadiums themselves," said FIFA TV Director Niclas Ericson, in a

statement.

As part of FIFA and Sony's efforts to make the 3D viewing

experience available to a global network of soccer fans, eight matches will be

fed live to digital cinemas and selected venues in 3D HD. Swiss-based Aruna Media AG has been tapped to

manage the 3D cinema and entertainment venue rights for live 3D matches. Aruna

will broadcast live 3D coverage to about 26 countries and is in discussion with

other major markets.

The public can also see 3D trailers on Sony Bravia TVs in

thousands of Sony-affiliated retail stores around the world. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will also be

producing and distributing the official FIFA film in 3D on Blu-ray this year.