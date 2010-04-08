FIFA, Sony Unveil 3D World Cup Slate
FIFA
and Sony have set the 3Dbroadcast schedule for the upcoming 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The tournament's opening game, between South Africa and Mexico on June 11, is the first
game selected for 3D broadcast.
3D filming will occur at five of the 10 World Cup stadiums: Soccer City
and Ellis Park in Johannesburg as well as the
stadiums in Durban, Cape
Town and Port Elizabeth. A total of 25 matches will be filmed in 3D
including the July 11 final in Johannesburg
as well as the semifinals on July 6 and 7 and the third-place match July
10. The United States June 18 match
against Slovenia
will be broadcast in 3D.
"The 3D feed from these 25 matches will be made available
for broadcast on 3D channels, which can be enjoyed by consumers on their
3D-compatible TV sets in the comfort of their home, almost as if they were in
football stadiums themselves," said FIFA TV Director Niclas Ericson, in a
statement.
As part of FIFA and Sony's efforts to make the 3D viewing
experience available to a global network of soccer fans, eight matches will be
fed live to digital cinemas and selected venues in 3D HD. Swiss-based Aruna Media AG has been tapped to
manage the 3D cinema and entertainment venue rights for live 3D matches. Aruna
will broadcast live 3D coverage to about 26 countries and is in discussion with
other major markets.
The public can also see 3D trailers on Sony Bravia TVs in
thousands of Sony-affiliated retail stores around the world. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will also be
producing and distributing the official FIFA film in 3D on Blu-ray this year.
