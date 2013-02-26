FIC Signs International Deal for FX's 'The Bridge'
Fox International Channels has reached a deal with Shine
International for the broadcast rights to the upcoming FX drama The Bridge.
The deal gives FIC first-window pay broadcast rights across
the group's international footprint and also enters the two companies into a
co-financing partnership. The Bridge will premiere across FIC's
entertainment channel portfolio of 200 pay-TV networks in 120 countries in Latin
America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa following the series launch
on FX in July 2013.
Said Sharon Tal Yguado, executive VP, global scripted
programming and original development, FIC: "We've been excited and
interested in The Bridge since we identified the format more than a year
ago. It is rare to come across a project that bucks convention by marrying
provocative themes with grounded storytelling and characters. We are thrilled
to be partnering with Shine International and working with Shine America and FX
on this outstanding drama."
The Bridge is a coproduction between Shine America
and FX Productions.
