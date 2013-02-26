FIC Signs International Deal for FX's 'The Bridge'

Fox International Channels has reached a deal with Shine

International for the broadcast rights to the upcoming FX drama The Bridge.





The deal gives FIC first-window pay broadcast rights across

the group's international footprint and also enters the two companies into a

co-financing partnership. The Bridge will premiere across FIC's

entertainment channel portfolio of 200 pay-TV networks in 120 countries in Latin

America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa following the series launch

on FX in July 2013.





Said Sharon Tal Yguado, executive VP, global scripted

programming and original development, FIC: "We've been excited and

interested in The Bridge since we identified the format more than a year

ago. It is rare to come across a project that bucks convention by marrying

provocative themes with grounded storytelling and characters. We are thrilled

to be partnering with Shine International and working with Shine America and FX

on this outstanding drama."



The Bridge is a coproduction between Shine America

and FX Productions.



