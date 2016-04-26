Fewer iPhone, iPad Sales Hurt Apple Results

A significant drop in iPhone and iPad sales saw Apple report drops in both revenue and earnings, the company reported April 26.

Second quarter revenue for the tech giant was $50.6 billion, down 13% year over year from $58 billion a year ago, with earnings of $10.5 billion, down from $13.6 billion a year ago.

“Our team executed extremely well in the face of strong macroeconomic headwinds,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement. “We are very happy with the continued strong growth in revenue from services, thanks to the incredible strength of the Apple ecosystem and our growing base of over one billion active devices.”

Related: ￼Twitter Revenue Rises, Losses Shrink

The company sold 51.2 million iPhones during the quarter, down from 61.2 million a year ago, and down from 74.8 million during the first quarter. Sales of the iPad followed a similar path: the company sold 10.2 million iPads during the quarter, down from 12.6 million a year ago, and down from 16.1 million in the first quarter.

Sales of the company’s Mac computers stood at just over 4 million for the quarter, down from 4.6 million a year ago, and down from 5.3 million in the first quarter.

Related: ￼Netflix Reports Higher Earnings and Subs

“The usage of the iPad isn’t an issue,” Cook said in a call with investors. “The consumer behavior there is they wait a long time before they upgrade.”

For the third quarter, Apple is expecting revenue between $41 billion and $43 billion.