Few TV Companies Join L.A. NewFronts Lineup

After the Digital Content NewFronts were cut from two weeks to one week in New York last spring, the new West Coast edition of the NewFronts will feature few traditional TV companies over two days.

TV companies presenting at the L.A. NewFronts being held on Oct. 9 and 10, are Viacom Digital Studios and Meredith Co.

The other presenters include NewFronts founders Digitas and YouTube, which will be emphasizing its FameBit influencer program.

Rounding out the program are Ellen Digital Network, Gallery Media Group (PureWow, One37pm), Jukin Media, LiveXLive Media, Inc., Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Snap Inc., SoulPancake, and Unity Technologies.

Also during the event, BBC News, Spectrum Reach, true[X], and Zefr will be sharing research results.

The theme of the first NewFronts West is “Hello, L.A.: Where Ideas Meet Content.”

The Digital Content NewFronts started in 2012.