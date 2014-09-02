Fennell Named Cox Media Group CFO

Brett Fennell has been named senior VP and chief financial officer at Cox Media Group (CMG). He starts immediately and comes from Manheim, a Cox Enterprises subsidiary where he was VP of financial planning and analysis. Fennell is based in Atlanta.

"Brett is a proven Cox leader and a perfect addition to CMG's executive team," said CMG President Bill Hoffman. "Additionally, his appointment is a great example of how Cox professionals can grow their careers across all Cox companies."

Fennell is responsible for the financial aspects of CMG's broadcasting, publishing and digital companies, as well as for Cox Reps and Cox Target Media.

"I've admired the strength of our media operations since joining Cox in 2002," said Fennell. "This is an extremely exciting time at Cox Media Group as we harness innovative technology to evolve our media superbrands into the digital future. I'm honored to join such a strong leadership team and help pave the future direction for our company."