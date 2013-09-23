Feltheimer, Zalaznick, Brooks, Jean to Receive Tartikoff Legacy Award

Jon Feltheimer, Lauren Zalaznick, James

L. Brooks and Emilio Azcárraga Jean

will receive NATPE’s 11th annual Brandon

Tartikoff Legacy Award, Rod Perth,

NATPE president and CEO, announced.

Feltheimer is the CEO of Lionsgate,

the studio behind such shows as AMC’s

Mad Men and Netflix’s Orange Is the

New Black; he will also be inducted

into the B&C Hall of Fame this October.

Zalaznick is the executive VP of media

innovation & cross-company initiatives for NBCUniversal. Brooks, a

writer, director and producer, is known for cocreating The Mary Tyler

Moore Show and for his work on The Simpsons. Jean is the president,

CEO & chairman of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award was created “to recognize

a select group of television professionals who exhibit extraordinary

passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating

television programming.”

The cocktail reception celebrating the recipients, sponsored by

B&C and Multichannel News, will take place during the NATPE

2014 Market & Conference Jan. 27-29 at the Fontainebleau Resort

in Miami.