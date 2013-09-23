Feltheimer, Zalaznick, Brooks, Jean to Receive Tartikoff Legacy Award
Jon Feltheimer, Lauren Zalaznick, James
L. Brooks and Emilio Azcárraga Jean
will receive NATPE’s 11th annual Brandon
Tartikoff Legacy Award, Rod Perth,
NATPE president and CEO, announced.
Feltheimer is the CEO of Lionsgate,
the studio behind such shows as AMC’s
Mad Men and Netflix’s Orange Is the
New Black; he will also be inducted
into the B&C Hall of Fame this October.
Zalaznick is the executive VP of media
innovation & cross-company initiatives for NBCUniversal. Brooks, a
writer, director and producer, is known for cocreating The Mary Tyler
Moore Show and for his work on The Simpsons. Jean is the president,
CEO & chairman of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.
The Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award was created “to recognize
a select group of television professionals who exhibit extraordinary
passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating
television programming.”
The cocktail reception celebrating the recipients, sponsored by
B&C and Multichannel News, will take place during the NATPE
2014 Market & Conference Jan. 27-29 at the Fontainebleau Resort
in Miami.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.