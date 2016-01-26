Feherty Kicks Off NBC-Golf Channel Coverage in Phoenix

Former CBS golf analyst David Feherty, a former top golfer on the European tour and a TV host noted for his frank and funny interviews and commentary, will make his Golf Channel and NBC live tournament debut Thursday through Sunday (Feb. 4-7) at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, a tournament famous for rowdy crowds who make their opinions clear, and golfers forced to offer up tribute—hats, balls, t-shirts—to assuage them.

Even while still doing course work for CBS, Feherty had been a staple on Golf Channel via his Emmy-nominated interview show, Feherty, but this will be the first time he takes to the course and announcer booth for his new networks.

He will be lead analyst from the tower for Golf Channel's first and second-round coverage before moving on-course for NBC Saturday and Sunday as two-time major champion and analyst Johnny Miller and partner Dan Hicks anchor from the tower.

"Viewers will revel in his candor," Golf Channel's Mike McCarley said in announcing Feherty's first assignment.

Feherty made the jump to NBC and Golf Channel in September 2015.