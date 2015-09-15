Feherty Joins NBC, Golf Channel Full Time

Golf analyst and Golf Channel talk show host David Feherty is leaving CBS to work fulltime for NBC Sports and the co-owned Golf Channel.

The deal includes joining NBC’s and Golf Channel's golf tournament coverage, including the upcoming Olympics; an extension of his Feherty Golf Channel series; and various new ventures including a Universal Television development deal for potential, but as yet unnamed, entertainment projects.

On a conference call Tuesday, Golf Channel president Mike McCarley called Feherty a "unique and versatile" talent and said his show had been the anchor of the channel's primetime lineup.

Golf Channel has partnered with CBS on golf coverage for years, and McCarley gave a shout out to the network and its sports chairman, Sean McManus, for how it handled the transition with "class and professionalism."

Feherty, a former top golfer on the European tour and noted for his frank and funny interviews and commentary, called the move from CBS a difficult decision that CBS made as comfortable as possible.

NBC and Golf Channel sweetened the deal with a commitment to helping with a one-man stage show, and to continue to make Feherty's Troops First Foundation the Golf Channel's designated charity.