‘Feed The Beast’ Canceled at AMC

Ratings-challenged AMC drama Feed the Beast will not return for season two, the network has confirmed. Created by Clyde Phillips, the show centered on two friends who partner on a restaurant in the Bronx, battling their demons as well as the criminals who want a piece of their action.

AMC, home of edgy dramas such as The Walking Dead and Halt and Catch Fire, said this in a statement:

"We have great respect and admiration for the entire team associated with Feed the Beast, starting with Clyde Phillips, David Schwimmer, Jim Sturgess and our studio partner, Lionsgate. We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with them and appreciative of their talents, dedication and care. Unfortunately, the show simply didn’t achieve the results needed to move forward with a second season."