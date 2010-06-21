FearNet Seeks Basic Carriage

Subscription video-on-demand service FearNet will look to scare up operator affiliation deals this summer for its proposed Oct. 1 linear channel launch.

The multi-platform service, owned by Lions Gate, Sony Pictures Television and Comcast, will launch as a predominately digital-basic movie channel in time for the 2010 Halloween season, FearNet president Diane Robina said.

The network's in-house affiliate sales team is currently talking to the major multichannel distributors, including network parent Comcast, about the high-definition and standard-definition versions of the channel, although it has yet to secure any deals. Comcast, Cox Communications, Verizon FiOS TV, AT&T U-Verse, Insight Communications, Bresnan and Guadalupe Valley Systems offer FearNet content on demand, representing 28 million homes.

