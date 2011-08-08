FearNet Greenlights First Original Series

FearNet said Monday it has greenlit its first original scripted series, Holliston, which will begin production later this fall.

The show, set in the town of Holliston, Mass., follows the lives of two friends chasing the dream of becoming successful horror movie filmmakers while struggling to make ends meet in their post-college jobs at a Boston cable access station, said representatives from the Comcast, Sony Pictures and Lionsgate-owned service.

Holliston stars Adam Green (Hatchet 1 & 2, Frozen) and Joe Lynch (Knights of Badassdom, Wrong Turn 2), who also serve as the show's directors.

The series is expected to launch in first quarter 2012 as part of the network's Tuesday-night block of original horror/comedies dubbed Twisted Comedy.

"Adam came to us with a truly off-the-wall series that was overflowing with a supporting cast of misfits and I-don't-know-whats, and we knew it was a perfect fit for our Twisted Comedy block, which currently features Todd & The Book of Pure Evil and Psychoville," said Peter Block, FearNet president in a statement.