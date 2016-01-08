‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Returns April 10
Pasadena, Calif – AMC will return its hit zombie series Fear the Walking Dead April 10, the network said Friday during its TCA winter press tour press tour event.
The 15-episode series, a prequel to cable’s most watched series The Walking Dead, will debut April 10 with seven episodes, said network officials. The remaining eight episodes will premiere later in 2016.
