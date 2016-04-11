‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Mobile Game Launched

AMC and video game maker Versus Evil have launched a mobile game based on Fear the Walking Dead, which debuted its second season Sunday night.

The game is called Fear the Walking Dead: Dead Run, and it will be available worldwide for free at the app store for iPhones, iPads and iPod touches.

Dead Run lets players be their favorite characters from the show as they try to escape from Los Angeles, which has been overrun by infected zombies.

“We wanted to launch the game in a unique and exciting way that honored the incredible show on which it’s based. The game is both thrilling and visually-appealing as players try to survive the apocalyptic fall of Los Angeles,” said Mac McKean, senior VP of digital media for AMC and SundanceTV.

Players will have access to more than 40 weapons and some levels parallel the stories from episodes for the TV series.

The game will also be discussed during Talking Dead: Fear Edition, the post-show chat on AMC following fresh episodes of Fear.

“We’re all huge fans of Fear the Walking Dead, and it’s been great working with AMC to bring this game to the fans,” said Steve Escalante, GM and founder of Versus Evil. “Our goal from the beginning was to create a fun, accessible experience that stayed true to the energy of the show. We hope fans enjoy playing as their favorite show characters and competing with their friends in a world falling apart.”