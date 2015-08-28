‘Fear’ Adds 3 Million Viewers With Delayed Watching

The premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead added over 30% more viewers to its record-setting audience on cable.

The network released ratings covering live viewing plus three days of delayed viewing (Live+3), which showed the show added 3.2 million delayed viewers to Sundays audience of 10.1 million to total 13.3 million—a record turnout for the premiere of a cable series.

Among adults 18-49, Fear added 2.2 million viewers, growing its audience by 36% to reach 8.5 million adults in the demo.

Fear is an offshoot of The Walking Dead, the highest rated show on TV.