FCC's Tate Touted by Kids’ Media Group

Federal Communications Commission member Deborah Taylor Tate and Shrek both got awards at Common Sense Media's 2007 awards presentation Thursday in San Francisco.

Tate won the “Outstanding Leadership Award” from the children's-media activist group, which praised her as the "kids’ commissioner" who "looks at every issue that comes before the FCC through the prism of whether or not something is good for our nation's children."

Shrek got a "Losers" award for starring in a Department of Health and Human Services public-service announcement against childhood obesity while at the same time appearing on "sugary cereal boxes and fast-food commercials."

Disney Channel's High School Musical won for best child-friendly TV show, while getting the “Anti-Role Model Award” was the "celebrity-obsessed media," including the "mainstream media that perpetuate the behavior" of such "celebutantes as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicole Ritchie and Lindsay Lohan."

Outstanding media educator went to Renee Hobbs of Temple University.