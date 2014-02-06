FCC's Pai Salutes Leno

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai added his voice to those saluting Jay Leno on his exit from The Tonight Show--his last show is Thursday, barring yet another return.

Pai said he had seen Leno firsthand at a taping of the show a year ago this month.

"After 22 years of hosting The Tonight Show, Jay Leno is about to sign off for the last time," Pai said in a statement. "The Tonight Show is an American institution, and like Johnny Carson before him, Jay has become one of the most recognizable faces of American broadcasting."

Whether he was directing barbs at Presidents, Hollywood stars, or occasionally the FCC, Jay’s humor connected each night with millions of Americans across our country. I wish Jay all of the best in his future endeavors and congratulate Jimmy Fallon on assuming The Tonight Show mantle."