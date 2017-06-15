FCC's Pai Honored by Zee TV

Ajit Pai, the first Indian American to chair the FCC, will receive the Zee Entertainment National Leadership Award.

That is coming at a Capitol Hill reception July 13.

Zee TV produces Hindi programming for a worldwide audience (172 countries).

“Chairman Pai’s intellect, objectivity and commitment to the law make him the obvious choice for this inaugural award,” said Sameer Targe, CEO of ZEE TV Americas.

While it is the first National Leadership Award, Zee plans to make it an annual event.

The award is given to "individuals who have made great strides in promoting excellence in public communications, advancing free market solutions, and encouraging creativity, integrity and growth."