FCC Wireline Competition Bureau Chief Veach Exiting

Julie Veach, chief of the Federal Communications Commission's Wireline Competition Bureau, will exit the agency May 22, and deputy Wireline Bureau chief Matt DelNero will succeed her.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler made the announcement, saying Veach had made "lasting positive impacts on the Commission’s work."

Kris Monteith, acting chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CBG), will succeed DelNero, while Alison Kutler, most recently senior VP at VISA, will become acting chief of CBG. Kutler will also be special advisor to the chairman for digital opportunity.

