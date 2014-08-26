FCC Names New CTO

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has reached out to the West Coast for a new top tech person.

Scott Jordan is being named FCC chief technology officer (CTO), succeeding Henning Schulzrinne, who is returning to Columbia University but will continue to advise the FCC part time.

Jordan is a professor of computer science at the University of California, Irvine, with expertise on Internet pricing, platforms and differentiated service, all key issues as the FCC comes up with new open Internet rules.

“Scott’s engineering and technical expertise, particularly with respect to the Internet, will provide great assistance to the Commission as we consider decisions that will affect America’s communications platforms," said Wheeler.

He also praised Schulzrinne, saying Jordan had big shoes to fill.

CTO is the senior technical advisor to the entire agency.