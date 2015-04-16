FCC Names Deputy Chief Technologist

Alison Neplokh, chief engineer of the FCC's Media Bureau, has added new duties as deputy chief technologist for the commission.

She has been at the FCC since 2002 and has been working on the incentive auction, net neutrality and the DTV transition, among other things.

“Alison’s outstanding skills and deep experience will greatly benefit our office,” said FCC chief technologist Scott Jordan in announcing his new deputy. “In addition to her continued work in the Media Bureau, she brings to this position an impressive background in electrical and computer engineering and a wealth of experience in telecommunications policy.”

Before joining the FCC, Neplokh was a software engineer with Ericsson. She also has a J.D. from Georgetown Law.

“Alison is a very bright technologist and lawyer,” said Rick Kaplan, the National Association of Broadcasters point person on the incentive auction and a former top FCC official himself. “She is unafraid to tackle tough issues and does so in a fair and impartial manner. I am in no way surprised that the Chairman is recognizing her great talent in this manner.”