FCC Attorney Joins ACA

Former FCC attorney Brian Hurley is joining the American Cable Association as vice president of regulatory affairs for the group, which represents small and mid-sized broadband and cable providers.

He comes aboard June 4, the ACA said.

"ACA is delighted that Brian is joining us as we continue to seek positive outcomes in Washington for ACA members, especially when broadband connectivity service that ACA members offer to homes, businesses and anchor institutions grows steadily in importance in the lives and endeavors of the American people," said Matt Polka, ACA president.

Most recently, Hurley had been special counsel in the FCC's Competition Policy division of the Wireline Competition Bureau, where he had served as designated officer on the Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC).

Also, earlier this month, Matthew Maraist, a 2017 graduate of Franciscan University, joined the ACA as manager of digital communications, responsible for the association's website and social media, the ACA said.