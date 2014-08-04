FCBA Names New Executive Director

The Federal Communications Bar Association has stayed in-house for new leadership.

Kerry Loughney has been named executive director of FCBA, the association said Monday. She has been the director of member services for the past eight years.

“Her dedication to both the FCBA and the FCBA Foundation is universally recognized and appreciated, and her work and knowledge about the bar and industry issues—together with her energy and enthusiasm—made Kerry the unanimous choice,” said FCBA president David Gross in announcing the appointment.

Loughney succeeds Stan Zenor, who is retiring after 15 years in the post.